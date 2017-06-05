Town manager releases proposed budget for town of Wadesboro -
Town manager Alex Sewell presented the 146-page document to the board, which originally had scheduled its budget presentation for the week before, but had been unable to hold the meeting as there wasn't a quorum. The town has made - or planned to make - several capital purchases over the last several months, including refurbishing the new police department, building a new fire department, adding the automatic trash pickup service and demolishing the Tollison building across from the town hall.
