Sentinel-Progress under new ownership
Champion Media announced Thursday that it has acquired the South Carolina and North Carolina print, digital and local assets of Heartland, a Civitas Media company that includes The Sentinel-Progress, The Newberry Observer in Newberry and The Union Times in Union. The South Carolina publications also include The Grapevine and The Shopper, two free weekly publication in Union and Newberry, respectively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee...
|Jun 9
|Enter username
|3
|Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09)
|Jun 4
|Zaria9
|11
|Wadesboro man accused of raping child -
|May 24
|cjg58
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|May '17
|JJJ
|29
|Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Edwards01
|28
|Wagon wheel?
|Apr '17
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC