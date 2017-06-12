Sentinel-Progress under new ownership

Champion Media announced Thursday that it has acquired the South Carolina and North Carolina print, digital and local assets of Heartland, a Civitas Media company that includes The Sentinel-Progress, The Newberry Observer in Newberry and The Union Times in Union. The South Carolina publications also include The Grapevine and The Shopper, two free weekly publication in Union and Newberry, respectively.

