Pastor: Ia ll sleep on church roof if Deep Creek VBS raises $1,000 for Sole2Soul -
For the Record The Rev. Mark Perko has challenged his Vacation Bible School class at Deep Creek Baptist Church to raise $1,000 before Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking to buy (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Happybuyer
|2
|Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee...
|Jun 23
|Crill Bigsby
|4
|Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10)
|Jun 23
|Crill Bigsby
|604
|Marshville sewer status
|Jun 23
|Crill Bigsby
|2
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Jun 21
|announcement
|3
|Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09)
|Jun 16
|Jughead
|12
|Wadesboro man accused of raping child -
|May '17
|cjg58
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC