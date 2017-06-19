Little Miss Las Amigas- Morven chapter queen crowned
For the Record The Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. has nine members. From left: Beulah Pratt, parliamentarian; Marilynn Bennett, chaplain; Johnie Pettiford, LANBF treasurer; Winnie Bennett, treasurer; 2015-2017 Las Amigas National Queen Elizabeth Kersey, financial secretary; 2017 Las Amigas South West Regional Queen Patricia McCoy, recording and correspondingsecretary; Judy Simon, vice-president and JoLetha Little, president/reporter.
