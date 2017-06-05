Electronics recycling company USB Rec...

Electronics recycling company USB Recycling moves to Wadesboro

A recycling company is expected to move to Wadesboro this summer and create a total of 45 jobs. USB Recyling, LLC purchased the former Anson Shirt building on Anson Apparel Shirt Road in Wadesboro, according to a press release from John Marek, executive director of the Anson Economic Development Partnership.

