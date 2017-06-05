Electronics recycling company USB Recycling moves to Wadesboro
A recycling company is expected to move to Wadesboro this summer and create a total of 45 jobs. USB Recyling, LLC purchased the former Anson Shirt building on Anson Apparel Shirt Road in Wadesboro, according to a press release from John Marek, executive director of the Anson Economic Development Partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Zaria9
|11
|Wadesboro man accused of raping child -
|May 24
|cjg58
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|May 14
|JJJ
|29
|Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee...
|May '17
|Carolina
|2
|Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Edwards01
|28
|Wagon wheel?
|Apr '17
|Roger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC