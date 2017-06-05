Electronics recycling company USB Rec...

Electronics recycling company USB Recycling moves to Wadesboro -

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Anson Record

USB Recyling, LLC purchased the former Anson Shirt building on Anson Apparel Shirt Road in Wadesboro, according to a press release from John Marek, executive director of the Anson Economic Development Partnership. The company has some "significant building upfit and modifications" to do before the "state-of-the-art electronics sorting, recycling and refurbishing center" will open sometime this summer, according to the release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee... 15 hr Enter username 3
Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09) Jun 4 Zaria9 11
News Wadesboro man accused of raping child - May 24 cjg58 1
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff May 23 announced 2
Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10) May 14 JJJ 29
Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10) Apr '17 Edwards01 28
Wagon wheel? Apr '17 Roger 2
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,654,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC