Electronics recycling company USB Recycling moves to Wadesboro

USB Recyling, LLC purchased the former Anson Shirt building on Anson Apparel Shirt Road in Wadesboro, according to a press release from John Marek, executive director of the Anson Economic Development Partnership. The company has some "significant building upfit and modifications" to do before the "state-of-the-art electronics sorting, recycling and refurbishing center" will open sometime this summer, according to the release.

