Children invited to a Summertime Storytimea at the Anson County Partnership

For the Record Once a week, children ages 3 to 8 can visit the Anson County Partnership for Children to participate in an interactive reading session. The Anson County Partnership for Children invites children ages 3 to 8 to "Summertime Storytime" at 4 p.m. each Wednesday in the Partnership's Early Childhood Resource Center at 117 South Greene Street in Wadesboro.

