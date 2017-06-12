Champion Media acquires Richmond County Daily Journal, other newspapers

Champion Media announced Wednesday that it has acquired the North Carolina and South Carolina print, digital and local assets of Heartland, a Civitas Media company. The acquisition includes five other daily newspapers - Lumberton Robesonian, Mount Airy News, Clinton Sampson Independent, Laurinburg Exchange and Jefferson Post as well as sixteen weekly newspapers- Your Carolina Connection, Elizabethtown Bladen Journal, Wadesboro Anson Record, Surry Scene, Elkin Tribune, Elkin Advertiser, Yadkin Ripple, Stokes News, Pilot Mountain News, Carroll News, Union Times, Union Grapevine, Newberry Observer, Newberry Shopper, Easley Progress, and Pickens Sentinel.

