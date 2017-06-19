Champion Media acquires Civitas asset...

Champion Media acquires Civitas assets in Carolinas - 3:53 pm updated:

40 min ago Read more: The Sampson Independent

Champion Media has announced that it has acquired the North Carolina and South Carolina print, digital and local assets of Heartland, a Civitas Media company. The acquisition includes five daily newspapers - The Robesonian, Mount Airy News, Rockingham Daily Journal, Sampson Independent and Laurinburg Exchange, the twice-a-week Jefferson Post, as well as 16 weekly newspapers - Your Carolina Connection, Elizabethtown Bladen Journal, Wadesboro Anson Record, Surry Scene, Elkin Tribune, Elkin Advertiser, Yadkin Ripple, Stokes News, Pilot Mountain News, Carroll News, Union Times, Union Grapevine, Newberry Observer, Newberry Shopper, Easley Progress and Pickens Sentinel.

