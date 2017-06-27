Budgets approved for Anson County, to...

Budgets approved for Anson County, town of Wadesboro -

Both the Wadesboro town council and the Anson County Board of Commissioners passed their respective Fiscal Year 2017-18 budgets in meetings earlier this month. "The budget makes critical investments in the key areas of employee retention, capital improvements and fiscal responsibility," county manager Megan Garner said in a press release announcing the adoption of the budget.

