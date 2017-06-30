Anaerobic digester proposed in Anson County to handle poultry waste causes a stink -
Anson Record John Marek leads a listening session in the Anson County Chamber of Commerce describing an anaerobic digester facility that may be coming to the area. The idea of trucks shipping chicken waste up their road to be cooked in a facility adjacent to their properties has ruffled the feathers of some Wadesboro homeowners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|10 hr
|announcement
|4
|Marshville sewer status
|16 hr
|Wondergirl
|3
|looking to buy (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Happybuyer
|2
|Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee...
|Jun 23
|Crill Bigsby
|4
|Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10)
|Jun 23
|Crill Bigsby
|604
|Where is the best neighborhood in Marshville to... (Nov '09)
|Jun 16
|Jughead
|12
|Wadesboro man accused of raping child -
|May '17
|cjg58
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC