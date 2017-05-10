Wadesboro plice: Norwood man assaulted, kidnapped, robbed victim -
Rassoul Quadre Parsons, 20, snuck into the home of a 74 year-old Wadesboro resident around 2:30 p.m. April 14 and "struck him in the head with a larger kitchen knife, causing a laceration and knocking him to the ground," according to a release from the Wadesboro Police Department. The victim was knocked to the ground, then tied up in his basement, according to the release.
