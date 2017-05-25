Wadesboro man accused of raping child -

Wadesboro man accused of raping child -

There are 1 comment on the Anson Record story from Wednesday May 17, titled Wadesboro man accused of raping child -.

An Anson County man is facing felony child sex crime charges for alleged incidents that happened more than a decade ago. Anthony Paul Marino, 41, of Wadesboro, is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 and committing a "lewd and lascivious act" upon the body of the victim, according arrest warrants.

cjg58

Charlotte, NC

#1 Wednesday
no comment
Wadesboro, NC

