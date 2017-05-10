Veterans memorial in Wadesboro City Park unveiled -
Anson Record John Harris, the county's last Buffalo Soldier from World War II, watches as speakers discuss the path to completing the memorial and honor the county's veterans. Anson Record John Harris, a World War II veteran who fought in Italy, talks with members of the audience following the unveiling of a new memorial honoring veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
