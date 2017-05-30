The Junk Room and a treasured friend
To my two younger sisters and me, Bo was a smiling, happy, taller, same-age-as-our-daddy kid. He made us a flute out of a piece of fishing pole, and put noting holes in it so we could play a tune.
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wadesboro man accused of raping child -
|May 24
|cjg58
|1
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|May 23
|announced
|2
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|May 14
|JJJ
|29
|Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee...
|May 5
|Carolina
|2
|Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Edwards01
|28
|Wagon wheel?
|Apr '17
|Roger
|2
|Are there any haunted places or homes around here (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Olive branch resi...
|34
