Teens learn traffic safety

Anson Record Larry Smith, 16, tries a simple balance test with Wadesboro Police Officer W.E. Jacobs while wearing goggles that simulate alcohol-impaired vision. Anson Record Larry Smith, 16, navigates a course made of bright orange safety cones while driving a golf cart and wearing goggles blurring his vision similarly to a driver with a high blood alcohol content.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.