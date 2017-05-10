Teens learn traffic safety -
Anson Record Larry Smith, 16, tries a simple balance test with Wadesboro Police Officer W.E. Jacobs while wearing goggles that simulate alcohol-impaired vision. Anson Record Larry Smith, 16, navigates a course made of bright orange safety cones while driving a golf cart and wearing goggles blurring his vision similarly to a driver with a high blood alcohol content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|17 hr
|JJJ
|29
|Political Propaganda at FHHS-nazi play this wee...
|May 5
|Carolina
|2
|Dan Edwards Murder Trial (Jan '10)
|Apr 18
|Edwards01
|28
|Wagon wheel?
|Apr '17
|Roger
|2
|Are there any haunted places or homes around here (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Olive branch resi...
|34
|Ain't nobody to blame but me (yourself)
|Mar '17
|God loves us
|3
|Close minded Christian's judge
|Mar '17
|God loves us
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC