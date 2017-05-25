Prisoner charged in Windblow assault -

An Anson County man already in prison was recently charged in the assault and attempted robbery of a Windblow store owner in October. Blair Smith, of Wadesboro, is accused of beating Bobby Williams - owner of Williams Grocery - on Oct. 21, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

