Man accused of raping child

Wednesday May 10

An Anson County man is facing felony child sex crime charges for alleged incidents that happened more than a decade ago. Anthony Paul Marino, 41, of Wadesboro, is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 and committing a "lewd and lascivious act" upon the body of the victim, according arrest warrants.

