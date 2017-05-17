Carolinas HealthCare, NC MedAssist give away free medicine in Wadesboro -
Anson Record Anson County residents receive a variety of medicines, as well as other supplies such as Band-Aids, during a free over-the-counter medicine giveaway event on May 4. Anson Record Volunteers 'shop' for medicine for clients, using forms filled out by the clients indicating which medicines they would like to receive. Anson Record Tables piled with over-the-counter medicine gives nurses and volunteers a wide variety of items to 'shop' for to fill bags for event guests.
