Anson County Girl Scouts collect items for Anson Crisis Ministry

Thursday May 25

Girl Scout Troop 1389 is collecting personal hygiene items for Anson Crisis Ministry. The scouts will accept donations from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Anson Station Shopping Center on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

