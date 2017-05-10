Southside Baptist Church in Wadesboro hires new pastor
Landon holds a master of arts in religion from Southern Evangelical Seminary. He was ordained as a minister of the Gospel in 2004 and served as pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Marshville and Grace Community Baptist Church in Polkton.
