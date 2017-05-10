Pee Dee Wildlife Refuge hosts Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, April 22
The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon. The fishing pond is three miles south of Ansonville at 5770 U.S. Highway 52 North, Wadesboro.
