Cancer survivors, caregivers invited to Relay for Life reception

Local cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to attend the annual Survivor and Caregiver Reception in Wadesboro on Sunday, April 23. The Relay For Life of Anson is a community event where teams and individuals come together to honor, celebrate, and raise funds and awareness in an effort to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. Money raised will help the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing the disease today, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

