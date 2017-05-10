Anson County sixth-graders learn about holocaust, see the play a oeEttya

For the Record Sixth-grade academically and/or intellectually-gifted students and teachers with Susan Stein, the author and performer of the play, "Etty." The Anson County Schools Academically and/or Intellectually Gifted department hosted a holocaust field trip for sixth-grade AIG/Nurture students at Wadesboro Primary School on March 29. The field trip was fully funded using a Target Field Trip Grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.