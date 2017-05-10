Anson County Democrats host convention

For the Record From left: Michael McLeod, third vice-chairman; Rozetta Coxe, second vice-chairwoman; Vancine Sturdivant, chairwoman; and Mark Hammonds, first vice-chairman. For the Record Javis Allen, left, won a treat bag from Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant - who had received it from Kim Hargett, of Union County, right - for being the youngest present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.