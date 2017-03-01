Wadesboro student named to University of Alabamaa s Presidenta s List
A total of 11,758 students enrolled during the 2016 fall semester at the university were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 . The university's Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
