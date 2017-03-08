Wadesboro police chief: Vicious dogs becoming public danger -
One woman was walking along the road with her little dog when another dog attacked them, he said. The woman had the little dog in her arms and the attacking dog grabbed and killed it, town manager Alex Sewell added.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Close minded Christian's judge
|Mar 6
|God loves us
|1
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|Mar 4
|TheseBtchzMySons
|28
|How bad is your Windstream DSL? (Nov '11)
|Feb 16
|Lamont jackson
|25
|Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11)
|Feb 14
|Phartolf
|48
|Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10)
|Feb 7
|Race Bannon
|601
|hot men of marshville (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Hub Justice
|18
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC