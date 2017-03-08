Wadesboro Civitan Club announces scho...

Wadesboro Civitan Club announces scholarships for Anson County students -

The Wadesboro Civitan Club, the oldest civic organization in Anson County, will accept applications for college scholarships from now through April 24. The club will award $1000 scholarships to four college-bound students from Anson this year. Applicants will be judged on academic achievement and financial need.

