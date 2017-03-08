Wadesboro Civitan Club announces scholarships for Anson County students -
The Wadesboro Civitan Club, the oldest civic organization in Anson County, will accept applications for college scholarships from now through April 24. The club will award $1000 scholarships to four college-bound students from Anson this year. Applicants will be judged on academic achievement and financial need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hot men of marshville (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Saying
|19
|Marshville Police Dept Accused (Aug '14)
|Thu
|God loves us
|29
|Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff
|Thu
|AngryAssualtVictim
|1
|Close minded Christian's judge
|Mar 6
|God loves us
|1
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|Mar 4
|TheseBtchzMySons
|28
|How bad is your Windstream DSL? (Nov '11)
|Feb 16
|Lamont jackson
|25
|Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11)
|Feb 14
|Phartolf
|48
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC