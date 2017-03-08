Operation Medicine Drop scheduled for...

Operation Medicine Drop scheduled for Anson County residents -

Safe Kids Anson Coalition will host an Operation Medicine Drop on Saturday, March 18 in the parking lot of Wadesboro IGA from 10 a.m. until noon. County residents are encouraged to bring their unused, outdated or unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter medications for proper disposal.

