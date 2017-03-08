Former missionary to speak at Anson County womena s missionary meeting
Amy Pardue Boone will be the special guest speaker for the annual meeting of the Anson Association's Woman's Missionary Union on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting is hosted each year by a different Baptist church, and this year the host church is Calvary Baptist Church in Wadesboro. There will be snacks and fellowship from 6 to 7 p.m. The community - men, women and children - are invited to hear Boone share how the union reaches out to others "By All Means."
