Former missionary to speak at Anson C...

Former missionary to speak at Anson County womena s missionary meeting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Anson Record

Amy Pardue Boone will be the special guest speaker for the annual meeting of the Anson Association's Woman's Missionary Union on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. The meeting is hosted each year by a different Baptist church, and this year the host church is Calvary Baptist Church in Wadesboro. There will be snacks and fellowship from 6 to 7 p.m. The community - men, women and children - are invited to hear Boone share how the union reaches out to others "By All Means."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How bad is your Windstream DSL? (Nov '11) 6 min Just gettingby 26
hot men of marshville (Mar '12) Fri Saying 19
Marshville Police Dept Accused (Aug '14) Mar 9 God loves us 29
News Commissioner Beam announces run for sheriff Mar 9 AngryAssualtVictim 1
Close minded Christian's judge Mar 6 God loves us 1
Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10) Mar 4 TheseBtchzMySons 28
News Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11) Feb 14 Phartolf 48
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,498,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC