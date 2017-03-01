Anson County Writersa Club contest winners named
Local authors received certificates of honor and cash prizes at the Anson County Writers' Club's 28th Awards Ceremony, held in the Little Theater in the H.B. Allen Library Feb. 26. The club does this through the annual contests, bringing public recognition to the winners, and offering workshops, lectures and readings that are open to the public, she said. The first-place winner, "A Simple Life Princess Fairy Tale," was written by Charity Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|21 hr
|TheseBtchzMySons
|28
|How bad is your Windstream DSL? (Nov '11)
|Feb 16
|Lamont jackson
|25
|Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11)
|Feb 14
|Phartolf
|48
|Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10)
|Feb 7
|Race Bannon
|601
|hot men of marshville (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Hub Justice
|18
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|pissed off
|16
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC