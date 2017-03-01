Anson County Writersa Club contest winners named

Local authors received certificates of honor and cash prizes at the Anson County Writers' Club's 28th Awards Ceremony, held in the Little Theater in the H.B. Allen Library Feb. 26. The club does this through the annual contests, bringing public recognition to the winners, and offering workshops, lectures and readings that are open to the public, she said. The first-place winner, "A Simple Life Princess Fairy Tale," was written by Charity Harris.

