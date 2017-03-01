Anson County equine owners, lessors vote on self-assessment -
Horse and other equine animal owners/lessors will vote across the state on March 8 to determine whether to continue to voluntarily assess themselves $4 per ton of commercial horse feed in order to provide funds to promote the interests of the horse industry. The vote in Anson County will take place in the county extension center from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m at 501 McLaurin Street, Wadesboro.
