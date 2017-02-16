Wadesboro woman accused of insurance fraud

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Amy Jo Blackmon, 51, of 104 Springer Road, Wadesboro on Feb. 8. She is charged with one count each of insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Department of Insurance criminal investigators accuse Blackmon of providing false statements regarding vandalism to a vehicle in order to receive payment from Progressive Insurance Company in October 2016.

