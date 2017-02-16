Wadesboro man allegedly robbed, shot at victim -
Jalynn Samuel Bennett, 20, stole a gold watch valued at $100 and threatened to shoot the victim with a handgun on Aug. 12, 2016, according to arrest warrants. He allegedly fired the gun, intending to kill the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
