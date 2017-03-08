Singing Americans of Stanly County prepare Easter cantata in Wadesboro -
The Singing Americans of Stanly County will perform at Mount Beulah Baptist Church in Wadesboro at 4:30 p.m. April 9. The 45-voice choir composed of singers from throughout Stanly and surrounding counties will perform its first Easter cantata, "Amazing love: How can it be?" under the direction of director Douglas Freeman. Sharing a love of God and country, members have shared patriotic and Christmas programs in the community since 1976.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Close minded Christian's judge
|Mar 6
|God loves us
|1
|Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10)
|Mar 4
|TheseBtchzMySons
|28
|How bad is your Windstream DSL? (Nov '11)
|Feb 16
|Lamont jackson
|25
|Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11)
|Feb 14
|Phartolf
|48
|Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10)
|Feb 7
|Race Bannon
|601
|hot men of marshville (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Hub Justice
|18
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC