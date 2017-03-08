Singing Americans of Stanly County prepare Easter cantata in Wadesboro

The Singing Americans of Stanly County will perform at Mount Beulah Baptist Church in Wadesboro at 4:30 p.m. April 9. The 45-voice choir composed of singers from throughout Stanly and surrounding counties will perform its first Easter cantata, "Amazing love: How can it be?" under the direction of director Douglas Freeman. Sharing a love of God and country, members have shared patriotic and Christmas programs in the community since 1976.

