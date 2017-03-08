Singing Americans of Stanly County pr...

Singing Americans of Stanly County prepare Easter cantata in Wadesboro -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Anson Record

The Singing Americans of Stanly County will perform at Mount Beulah Baptist Church in Wadesboro at 4:30 p.m. April 9. The 45-voice choir composed of singers from throughout Stanly and surrounding counties will perform its first Easter cantata, "Amazing love: How can it be?" under the direction of director Douglas Freeman. Sharing a love of God and country, members have shared patriotic and Christmas programs in the community since 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Close minded Christian's judge Mar 6 God loves us 1
Do it yourself teeth whitening (May '10) Mar 4 TheseBtchzMySons 28
How bad is your Windstream DSL? (Nov '11) Feb 16 Lamont jackson 25
News Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11) Feb 14 Phartolf 48
Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10) Feb 7 Race Bannon 601
hot men of marshville (Mar '12) Feb '17 Hub Justice 18
News Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08) Jan '17 Dolly 38
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,902 • Total comments across all topics: 279,409,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC