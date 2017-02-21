Pushing for equality: 2017 is 50th anniversary of Anson County segregation lawsuit -
Anson Record file photo This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Aug. 31, 1967 issue of the Anson Record with the following caption: "ORGANIZER - this is a close-up of Ada Ford, president of the Anson County NAACP who has been directing the student boycott of certain junior high schools this week. The boycotters are at her back on the yard and steps of Lowry's Memorial Presbyterian Church on Salisbury Street in Wadesboro."
