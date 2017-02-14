Burns Street bridge replacement planned in Wadesboro -
Hugh James, town public services director, asked the Wadesboro town council for permission during the council's meeting Monday evening to begin replacing the bridge. The bridge is obsolete and has a 29 percent efficiency rating, according to James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vandals Defecate on Church Pulpit, Break Windows (Nov '11)
|16 hr
|Phartolf
|48
|Let's play Marshville Jeopardy (Jun '10)
|Feb 7
|Race Bannon
|601
|hot men of marshville (Mar '12)
|Feb 1
|Hub Justice
|18
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan 30
|Dolly
|38
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 29
|pissed off
|16
|State Shutting Down Autumn Care
|Jan 27
|Hub Justice
|5
|Kim Hargett
|Jan '17
|hole in the wall
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC