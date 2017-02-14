Autopsy: Cocaine toxicity killed Wadesboro probation absconder -
Lamont Darryl Perry, 32, died of cocaine toxicity during a foot chase on Oct. 27, 2016 in Wadesboro, according to the autopsy report. He was running from a probation and parole officer who was trying to arrest him for "a probation violation related to an assault charge" when he collapsed and was unresponsive," SBI Special Agent Audria Bridges said in a release after his death.
