Weather 38 mins ago 1:00 p.m.Winter Storm: 5 things you need to know
As of storm tracks and models available Thursday morning, the First Warn Storm Team says the Charlotte Metro has the best chance of seeing between 2-4 inches of snow. The amount of snow depends on where you live.
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Hargett
|17 hr
|Wingate U
|7
|Denise Whitley's birthday!!!!!!
|Mon
|Gene Rey
|12
|Moving here
|Jan 9
|luvnut
|9
|Marshville mayor says he will risk jail time ov...
|Jan 5
|luvnut
|1
|State Shutting Down Autumn Care
|Jan 2
|Curlysue69
|2
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
