Wadesboro police: Man planned to rob, a terrorize and injurea woman

Danny Norton Davis, 63, was arrested Jan. 11 after police say he broke into a home on Pine Lane in Wadesboro between 6:30 and 10 p.m. that day planning to rob and "terrorize and injure" a woman inside. He was charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer, as well as two counts each of second-degree burglary and breaking and entering to terrorize and/or injure, both felonies.

