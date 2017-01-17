Wadesboro offers new trash carts -

Wadesboro offers new trash carts -

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Anson Record

Wadesboro residents using the town's trash collection service will receive new receptacles as the next step in the town's transition to using a mechanical garbage truck. The new truck will be equipped with a mechanical arm that will dump the waste from residents' new 96 gallon garbage carts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wadesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
State Shutting Down Autumn Care Jan 13 Anonymous 3
Kim Hargett Jan 12 hole in the wall 8
Denise Whitley's birthday!!!!!! Jan 12 hole in the wall 13
Moving here Jan 12 hole in the wall 10
News Marshville mayor says he will risk jail time ov... Jan 5 luvnut 1
BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12) Dec '16 paving Lepricon 45
Lost dog Dec '16 Searching 1
See all Wadesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wadesboro Forum Now

Wadesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wadesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wadesboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,117,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC