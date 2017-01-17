Wadesboro offers new trash carts -
Wadesboro residents using the town's trash collection service will receive new receptacles as the next step in the town's transition to using a mechanical garbage truck. The new truck will be equipped with a mechanical arm that will dump the waste from residents' new 96 gallon garbage carts.
