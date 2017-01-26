Wadesboro man accused of raping minor...

Wadesboro man accused of raping minor child -

Sunday Jan 22

Frank Hall, 24, had sex with a child who was 15 years old or under between June 1-30 and on July 5, 2016, according to arrest warrants. He was charged with two felony counts of the statutory rape of a child age 15 or under.

