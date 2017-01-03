Wadesboro fire chief urges caution after fatal New Yeara s Day fire

Following a fatal fire on New Year's Day, Wadesboro Fire Chief Marc Sessions has encouraged the town to become diligent in fire safety training. Jasmine Burch, 25, died when a fire destroyed the home she was in on White Store Road on Jan. 1. Sessions said his department was dispatched at 10:30 a.m., arrived soon after and found four victims had escaped the fire while Burch was still inside.

