Wadesboro fire chief urges caution after fatal New Yeara s Day fire -
Following a fatal fire on New Year's Day, Wadesboro Fire Chief Marc Sessions has encouraged the town to become diligent in fire safety training. Jasmine Burch, 25, died when a fire destroyed the home she was in on White Store Road on Jan. 1. Sessions said his department was dispatched at 10:30 a.m., arrived soon after and found four victims had escaped the fire while Burch was still inside.
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kim Hargett
|Mon
|PMace
|6
|Denise Whitley's birthday!!!!!!
|Mon
|Gene Rey
|12
|Moving here
|Mon
|luvnut
|9
|Marshville mayor says he will risk jail time ov...
|Jan 5
|luvnut
|1
|State Shutting Down Autumn Care
|Jan 2
|Curlysue69
|2
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec 13
|Searching
|1
