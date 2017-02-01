Rep. Pittenger tours district, introduces staffer -
While on a tour of the newly formed District 9, U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger swung through Richmond County and Anson counties last Tuesday. While in town, Pittenger introduced Graham Long, a congressional staffer who will have office hours at the Rockingham City Hall from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.
