Rep. Pittenger tours district, introduces staffer

Wednesday Jan 25

While on a tour of the newly formed District 9, U.S. Rep. Robert Pittenger swung through Richmond County and Anson counties last Tuesday. While in town, Pittenger introduced Graham Long, a congressional staffer who will have office hours at the Rockingham City Hall from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

