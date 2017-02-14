Police: Wadesboro man handcuffed, imp...

Police: Wadesboro man handcuffed, imprisoned woman

Thursday Jan 26

According to court documents, 32-year-old Gavin Lee Rummage grabbed the victim, handcuffed her to himself and dragged her to his own home on Jan. 15. "From the information I have from the report, someone notified authorities of a woman being dragged into a residence, screaming for help," Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said. "The caller witnessed it happening, and that's why officers went to the residence.

