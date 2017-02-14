Police: Wadesboro man handcuffed, imprisoned woman

According to court documents, 32-year-old Gavin Lee Rummage grabbed the victim, handcuffed her to himself and dragged her to his own home on Jan. 15. "From the information I have from the report, someone notified authorities of a woman being dragged into a residence, screaming for help," Wadesboro Police Chief Thedis Spencer said. "The caller witnessed it happening, and that's why officers went to the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.