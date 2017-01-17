Participants picked for Leadership Anson -
The Leadership Anson Oversight Committee has selected 17 participants for the Leadership Anson Class of 2017 that begins in January. The 20th annual developmental program will kick off with an all-day retreat at the Griffin Hill Lodge on January 31st .
