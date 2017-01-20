Officials: Morven man fled traffic stop, assaulted officer, had charges from 2014 -
On Feb. 1, 2014, Timothy Laveave Coleman, 40, of Morven, allegedly hit two cars while driving on State Road 1103 in Morven, causing $1,000 or more in damage, according to arrest warrants. Coleman was allegedly driving recklessly at the time with an open alcoholic beverage in the passenger area and while his driver's license was revoked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Shutting Down Autumn Care
|Fri
|Anonymous
|3
|Kim Hargett
|Jan 12
|hole in the wall
|8
|Denise Whitley's birthday!!!!!!
|Jan 12
|hole in the wall
|13
|Moving here
|Jan 12
|hole in the wall
|10
|Marshville mayor says he will risk jail time ov...
|Jan 5
|luvnut
|1
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec '16
|Searching
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC