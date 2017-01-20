Officials: Morven man fled traffic st...

Officials: Morven man fled traffic stop, assaulted officer, had charges from 2014 -

Wednesday Jan 11

On Feb. 1, 2014, Timothy Laveave Coleman, 40, of Morven, allegedly hit two cars while driving on State Road 1103 in Morven, causing $1,000 or more in damage, according to arrest warrants. Coleman was allegedly driving recklessly at the time with an open alcoholic beverage in the passenger area and while his driver's license was revoked.

