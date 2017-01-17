Breaking, entering suspect arrested

A Wadesboro man was charged late last month in a breaking and entering from early December, but police are seeking public assistance in identifying other potential cases. Detimothy Rashaun Smith, 23, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2016 on charges tied to a breaking and entering on Stuart Drive on Dec. 8. Smith was charged with breaking and entering and attempted larceny after breaking and entering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.