Breaking, entering suspect arrested -
A Wadesboro man was charged late last month in a breaking and entering from early December, but police are seeking public assistance in identifying other potential cases. Detimothy Rashaun Smith, 23, was arrested on Dec. 21, 2016 on charges tied to a breaking and entering on Stuart Drive on Dec. 8. Smith was charged with breaking and entering and attempted larceny after breaking and entering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Wadesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Shutting Down Autumn Care
|Jan 13
|Anonymous
|3
|Kim Hargett
|Jan 12
|hole in the wall
|8
|Denise Whitley's birthday!!!!!!
|Jan 12
|hole in the wall
|13
|Moving here
|Jan 12
|hole in the wall
|10
|Marshville mayor says he will risk jail time ov...
|Jan 5
|luvnut
|1
|BEWARE Paving Company Scam (Feb '12)
|Dec 20
|paving Lepricon
|45
|Lost dog
|Dec '16
|Searching
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wadesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC