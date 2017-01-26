Anson County Relay for Life kickoff planned for Jan. 26 -
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Anson will host a community kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Wadesboro Town Square. Everyone is invited to join the festivities and learn about how to help the American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer.
