Anson County Barn Blast has new surprises, old favorites -
For the Record Children hold up book bags they received for Reach Out and Read, one of the Anson County Partnership for Children's programs. The 2017 Barn Blast is right around the corner and the Anson County Partnership for Children will host its 11th annual fundraiser to benefit young children at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the Lockhart-Taylor Center in Wadesboro.
